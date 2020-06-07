Gerald Reid Jr.
Gerald Edward Reid, Jr., 75, of Annapolis, MD died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home after a valiantly fought battle against frontal temporal dementia. Jerry was born September 9, 1944, in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Gerald Edward & Mary Catherine Reid of Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from St. Basil's High School and received bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Dayton. After being honorably discharged as a Captain in the US Army, Jerry worked for NSA, the Library of Congress, and the Executive Office of the President before moving into the private sector in Washington, DC as an information systems consultant. Jerry was an avid reader who enjoyed his cats, working in the yard, crossword puzzles, golden oldies, napping, and multiple cups of coffee. Amongst his family and friends he will be fondly remembered for his love of Ireland, a good practical joke, his dedication to those in military service, the Steelers and all things Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; daughters Jane Ellen Reid of Champaign, IL and Becky Reid Qualey of Annapolis, MD; sister Sara Reid Kline of Deltona, FL, brothers John Reid of Orlando, FL and Jim Reid of Sebring, FL; grandchildren, Elias & Jason Khuri-Reid and Tara & Reid Qualey; sister-in-law Patti Rubel and husband Gary of Simi Valley, CA; and lifelong friend Robert "Metz" Steinmeyer and wife Anne of Pittsburgh, PA. A graveside military service will be held at a later date at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woods Adult Day Services, 8227 Cloverleaf Drive, Millersville, MD 21108 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/).

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
