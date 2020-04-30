The Capital Gazette

Jerry Scheidhauer, 80, longtime Bowie and Crofton resident died April 20. A native of Philadelphia, he settled on Rockledge Dr. in 1972 and raised 5 children with his wife Marcy. Jerry was a parishioner at St. Pius X and active member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales. He is survived by his children: Gerry (Sharon) of Celebration, FL; Nancy (Randy) Myers of Westminster, MD; Greg (Andrea) of Crofton, MD; Erik (Jill) of Urbana, MD; and Jeff (Terry) of Abingdon, MD; 17 grandchildren and 3 siblings: Carole, Bill, and Ginny. Contributions can be made to Catholic Charities of Baltimore.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
