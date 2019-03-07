Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Smith. View Sign

Gerald H. Smith, Jr., 78, of Franklin, WV passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. Born June 17, 1940 at Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Gerald H. Smith, Sr. and Grace Margaret Stumpf Smith. Gerald was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie, and had worked as an HVAC mechanic for the U.S. Dept. of Defense. Gerald was a member of Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge 213 and Glen Burnie American Legion Post 40. On Jan. 4, 1961, he married Carol Ann Franklin Smith, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Smith (& Theresa) of Franklin, WV and Gerald H. Smith III of Denton, MD; six grandchildren, Kevin, Jessica, Jennifer, Heather, Courtney and Gerald IV and four great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, McKenzie, Cameron and Eli. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 10 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at American Legion Post 40, 500 5th Avenue S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

