Gerald Ward "Gerry" Swann
1935 - 2020
Gerald Ward "Gerry" Swann, 85, of Grasonville, MD passed away on September 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 13, 1935 in Prince Frederick, Maryland, the son of the late Joseph and Ethel (Ward) Swann. Gerry graduated from Calvert High School in 1953. His telecommunications career with C&P Telephone Company, Lucent Technologies, and Southern Maryland Cable spanned 53 years. He enjoyed golf, hunting, boating, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and his Golden Retrievers. Gerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Gardner Swann, children Gayle Mister (Wayne), Jody Swann (Donna) and Trisha Hall (Dale), grandchildren Travis Mister (Dominique), Brittany Reynolds (Marty), Jessica Barker (Joe), Samantha Swann, Adam Swann, and Kevin Hall (Devin), great-grandchildren Paige, Brooke and Sophie Mister, Nicholas Reynolds, Kinley and Klay Barker, Mackenzie and Lucas Hall, and brother-in-law John "Jack" Gardner. He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Allen "Sambo" Swann. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm with a Memorial Service following at 12:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Compass Regional Hospice of Centreville, MD. To leave condolences visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
