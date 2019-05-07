Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Ann Hickie Darcy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Ann Hickie Darcy passed peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, in Annapolis, Maryland. A native of Sydney, Australia, she moved to the United States in 1976. She is pre-deceased by her parents Mary Frances (nee O'Connell) Hickie, and Connell Francis Hickie, and a sister, Margaret Garden.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard, her daughter Erin, and her son Conal, as well as her siblings in Australia, James, Peter, and Catherine Hickie.In addition to being a military wife and mother, she also worked at the Maryland House of Delegates and the Maryland Senate as a legislative assistant. She was an avid swimmer, enjoyed traveling, and raised adopted cats and kittens. She loved all things British and as a good friend once said, "Geraldine always spoke posh!" She was beloved by her family, friends, and colleagues and will be sorely missed.Her life will be celebrated at a Mass of the Christian Burial at 9AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Restless Leg Foundation ( rls.org ), 3006 Bee Caves Road, Suite D206, Austin, Texas 78746, or the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS - barcs.org ), 301 Stockholm Street Baltimore, Maryland 21230 Published in The Capital Gazette on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

