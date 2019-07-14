Geraldine Willis Wells, 87, of Severna Park, passed away July 5th 2019 with family by her side. Geraldine "Gerrie" was born to the late Vicey and Newton Willis in George's Fork, Virginia in 1931. Gerrie's childhood was divided between Southwest Virginia and Baltimore during World War II. Gerrie graduated from Dickenson Memorial High School, Clintwood VA in 1949. She followed her dream to move to Washington DC shortly afterward to pursue employment. In August 1959, she wed the late James W. Wells of Pikesville, Maryland. Shortly afterwards, they relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she worked for Pabst Brewery. In 1967, they returned home to Maryland and settled down in Severna Park. Gerrie is survived by two daughters, Laura Wells of Arnold, MD and Jane Higgins of Severna Park, MD. In addition, she is survived by three sisters, Josephine Teague of Brooklyn Park, MD, Shelby Elksnis of Ellicott City, MD, and Kathryn Kaltreider of Wasilla, AK. She has two grandchildren, Jamison Brent Phipps of Arnold, MD and Brian Phipps of Madrid, Spain. Gerrie was recently blessed to receive her first great-grandchild, Amelia Linn Phipps. Gerrie enjoyed her longtime employment at Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman, first at the Friendship/BWI location and then the Oceanic Division, retiring in 1996 from the accounting services department. She cherished longtime friendships forged with her colleagues. After retirement, Gerrie enjoyed time with her grandchildren, travels with family, organizing high school reunions, baking, and visiting with friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27 from 1-4 pm at Mariners' Church, 1592 Whitehall Road, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital or the .

