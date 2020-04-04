Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Walter, 87, a current resident of Pasadena and formerly of Florida and Bethany Beach, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Mrs. Walter was born May 31, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Ellis, Sr. and Frances Bubb. Growing up, she attended the Brooklyn Methodist Church. She was a 4 year member of the SOKOL's club. She enjoyed reading, drinking Manhattans, puzzles (especially crosswords), and crocheting. When she lived in Florida, she enjoyed visiting Maryland and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Walter is preceded in death by her first husband Henry Skrenczuk, late husband Robert Walter, step son Donald Walter, brother Ellis Bubb, Jr., and niece Donna Bober. She is survived by her son Bruce Skrenczuk, Sr. (Helen), step daughter Diane Gallery (Dan), grandson Bruce Skrenczuk, Jr. (April), great grandchildren Avery and Jackson, nephew Jeffrey Bubb and several step grandchildren. In response to recent developments, the immediate family has chosen to keep the funeral service private in order to protect the health of the public.

Geraldine Walter, 87, a current resident of Pasadena and formerly of Florida and Bethany Beach, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Mrs. Walter was born May 31, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Ellis, Sr. and Frances Bubb. Growing up, she attended the Brooklyn Methodist Church. She was a 4 year member of the SOKOL's club. She enjoyed reading, drinking Manhattans, puzzles (especially crosswords), and crocheting. When she lived in Florida, she enjoyed visiting Maryland and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Walter is preceded in death by her first husband Henry Skrenczuk, late husband Robert Walter, step son Donald Walter, brother Ellis Bubb, Jr., and niece Donna Bober. She is survived by her son Bruce Skrenczuk, Sr. (Helen), step daughter Diane Gallery (Dan), grandson Bruce Skrenczuk, Jr. (April), great grandchildren Avery and Jackson, nephew Jeffrey Bubb and several step grandchildren. In response to recent developments, the immediate family has chosen to keep the funeral service private in order to protect the health of the public. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close