(Age 88) The beloved wife of the late James E. Nowlin, Sr. entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in law, James E. Nowlin, Jr. and Marilyn Nowlin, Joseph W. Nowlin, Sr. and Carla Nowlin; one daughter and son-in-law Valarie T. Mosley and Jamie Chavis; three granddaughters, Tanya Mosley, Tasha Mosley and Olivia Nowlin; three grandsons, Paul Nowlin, Joseph Nowlin, Jr., and Theo Nowlin; many other loving family members and a multitude of amazing friends. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020