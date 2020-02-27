The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Geraldine Yvonne Nowlin

Geraldine Yvonne Nowlin Obituary
(Age 88) The beloved wife of the late James E. Nowlin, Sr. entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in law, James E. Nowlin, Jr. and Marilyn Nowlin, Joseph W. Nowlin, Sr. and Carla Nowlin; one daughter and son-in-law Valarie T. Mosley and Jamie Chavis; three granddaughters, Tanya Mosley, Tasha Mosley and Olivia Nowlin; three grandsons, Paul Nowlin, Joseph Nowlin, Jr., and Theo Nowlin; many other loving family members and a multitude of amazing friends. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
