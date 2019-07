Gerta J. Gorton, 91, of Columbia, Maryland passed away on June 30, 2019. Mrs. Gorton was born on October 3, 1927 in North Dakota to the late John & Emily Walz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo "Bill" Gorton; her daughter, Nancy Crabtree and her daughter-in-law, Linda Gorton. Gerta is survived by her son, John Gorton; her grandson, Jeffrey Sampsell and his wife, Lesley and their children, Lea, Elizabeth and Phoebe; her grandson-in-law, Chip Forward and his children, Andrew and Katherine. Gerta enjoyed playing Bridge, keeping up with current events and watching the Orioles. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday from 6-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 8th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com