Gerta J. Gorton, 91, of Columbia, Maryland passed away on June 30, 2019. Mrs. Gorton was born on October 3, 1927 in North Dakota to the late John & Emily Walz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo "Bill" Gorton; her daughter, Nancy Crabtree and her daughter-in-law, Linda Gorton. Gerta is survived by her son, John Gorton; her grandson, Jeffrey Sampsell and his wife, Lesley and their children, Lea, Elizabeth and Phoebe; her grandson-in-law, Chip Forward and his children, Andrew and Katherine. Gerta enjoyed playing Bridge, keeping up with current events and watching the Orioles. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday from 6-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 8th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 3, 2019