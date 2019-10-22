Gertrude Foote

Obituary
Gertrude Foote, 82 born January 27, 1937, life resident of Churchton, Md. died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Chesapeake of the Hospice, Pasadena, MD. She was an active member of Franklin U.M. Church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Franklin U.M. Church 5345 Deale-Churchton Rd., Churchton, MD, Viewing at 9:00 am, Christian Wake at 10:30 am Funeral at 11:00 am. Funeral Home, William Reese and Sons Mortuary, P.A. 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis, MD. Gertrude is survived by her son, Arthur G. Foote, Jr.(Elinor), daughter Cheryl L. Powell, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one brother Lustine Holland and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
