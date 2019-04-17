Gertrude Agnes Levesque (nee DePascal), 81, of Harmans, MD passed away on April 12, 2019 at the Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center.Gertrude was born on February 10, 1938 to her parents, Gertrude Katherine and Howard Joseph DePascal in Dorsey, Maryland. Raised in Dorsey, MD, she graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore, MD in 1956. In addition, Gertrude resided briefly in Jessup, MD after her wedding day before moving to her home in Harmans in 1962. Mrs. Levesque was employed as a Telephone Directory Editor with the C&P Telephone Company for 7 years. After rising her children, she began working for Hallmark Cards as a Sales Associate in 1990, initially with Matthew's Hallmark and later with Pat's Hallmark Shop, retiring in 2014.Gertrude was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Martyr in Jessup, MD, and a school volunteer at Harman Elementary in Hanover, MD.Mrs. Levesque is survived by her son, Michael Robert Levesque of Harmans, MD; her daughter, Annette Diane Levesque-Nieman; and her husband David Andrew Nieman of Catonsville, MD; her sister, Mrs. Anna Johnson of Linthicum Heights, MD, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.Mrs. Levesque was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Roland Eugene Levesque, her parents, Gertrude Katherine Scheurich and Howard Joseph DePascal; her three sisters, Katherine Eble, Marie Hartmeyer, Loretta Delawder; and her brother, Mr. Joseph DePascal.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 7850 Parkside Boulevard Hanover, MD 21076. Private Interment. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Levesque.
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019