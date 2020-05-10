Gertrude Elizabeth McGowan of Annapolis, Md, affectionately known as "Trudi" departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Trudi was born in Annapolis, Md on May 25, 1925 to the late Cirnell Brown and Hattie Brown-Samuels. She graduated from Wiley H. Bates High School in Annapolis, MD and Cortez Peters Business School in Baltimore, MD. She worked at the Maryland State Legislature and as a Housing and Community Relations Specialist for the Annapolis City Housing Authority before retiring from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools System in 2003. Trudi was preceded in death by her late husband George McGowan and siblings Susie Stewart, Charles Brown, Marion Hairston, Evelyn Brown, Beatrice Jenkins, Sarah Hamilton and Cirnell Brown, Jr. She is survived by her siblings: Aliceteen Mangum and William Samuels, Jr. She is also survived by her children, Fred Comacell Brown, Angela Brown-Holloman, Jean Brown, Alexandria Brown, Gregory McGowan, and Rico McGowan along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A private homegoing service will be held.



