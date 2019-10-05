Gilbert "Jimmy" Clements was born January 1, 1939 to the late Dallas and Martha Jane Clements. Mr. Clements attended school in Schuyler, VA and relocated to Maryland in 1959. He met his wife Carol Lavallee in 1963, and they were married in 1964. In 1955 Mr. Clements opened his own trucking business. In addition to running his business he began stock car racing part time in 1960. He retired in 2016. In addition to his parents Mr. Clements was preceded in death by two of his sisters. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 55 years Carol Lavallee; stepson Mark Lavallee and his wife Debbie of Severn; step-grandson Sean Lavallee of Baltimore; sister Dorothy Harper of North Garden, VA; nephew Bill Tinsley and wife Lorraine of Crystal River, FL. He is also survived by his beloved Yorkies Scooter and Angel. Gil treasured spending time with his family and friends reminiscing about growing up in the country and racing stock cars. In addition, he enjoyed auctions, fishing, following the Ravens and Orioles, and dining at the local Honey Bee Restaurant. Mr. Clements passed away peacefully October 1, 2019 at Franklin Square Hospital Center under the care of Seasons Hospice. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral will take place at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12pm. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019