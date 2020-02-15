Gilbert Leroy Brazier, 87, of Millersville passed away on February 13, 2020. Gilbert was born in 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Leonard and Beatrice (Panetti) Brazier. He worked as a Steel Worker for Eastern Stainless Steel. Gilbert was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Elks. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, dancing, and 20 years of extensive travelling, including cruises and trips to Hawaii, Aruba, Florida and Alaska. He is survived by his wife, Drusilla Wallace Brazier; children, Teresa, Troy and Phyllis; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Marie, Patricia and Margaret; his two sisters, Betty DePasquale and Winifred Herzog; and brother, Charles Callahan, Jr. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Sunday, February 16th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 17th, 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020