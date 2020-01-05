Grace "Ann" Gillespie, 79, a resident of Millersville, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, where she was raised, and attended Western Maryland College. She previously lived in Towson, MD. Ann volunteered at the Londontown Public House- Willam Paca Memorial Gardens she also enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Gillespie of Millersville, MD and Scott Gillespie (Amy) of Boca Raton, FL; her brother, Charles Meding; one granddaughter, Emily Gillespie and one grandson Ryan Gillespie, both of Boca Raton, FL. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A memorial service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

