Manteo - Gina Marie Godfrey, 64, passed away quietly in her home Sunday March 3, 2019, in Pirates Cove, Manteo, NC. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was an accomplished author and sailor. Gina was known for her love of sailing and being near to mother nature and for her tagline of having dropped anchor in every gunk hole on the Chesapeake Bay between Chesapeake City in the north to Pungo in the South aboard her sailing yacht the "Gina Marie". Over the years, many of Gina's stories and photographs were published in national and local sailing magazines and newspapers including Latitudes and Attitudes, Chesapeake Bay Magazine, and her monthly column, "Southern Bay Watch", in Spin Sheet Magazine and "Your Corner" in the Virginian Pilot newspaper. She also authored two cookbooks, "The Galley Queen" and, most recently, "Gina's Galley". Gina had been an active member of many yacht clubs including Key West, FL and Hampton, VA but always maintained her membership at the Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis as her home port. Gina was predeceased by her parents, Gene and Geraldine Mink, of Grasonville, MD. She is survived by her husband of over 20 years, CDR Steven R. Godfrey, USCG (retired), son Daniel J. Getz and his wife Morgan of Allentown, PA, step daughter, Amanda M. Wheeler and her husband Robert of Alexandria, VA along with her sisters, Judy and husband Richard Guenter of Linthicum, MD, and Valarie and husband Timothy Horan, of Grasonville, MD.There will be a celebration of Gina's life at the Eastport Yacht Club at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gina's name to the Dare County North Carolina SPCA.Condolences may be expressed via the online register at

