Ginger Mignon Marie Doyel, 39, of Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, AZ, due to complications from a long-term struggle with an eating disorder. She is survived by her mother, Michele Gerich Doyel; and her sister, Cathleen Michele Doyel. She is also survived by her uncles, Michael David Gerich, Mark Raymond Gerich and Martin William Gerich.On Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM, there will be a memorial service held for Ginger at the USNA Main Chapel. Interment will be private.At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ginger's memory to the National Eating Disorders Association www.nationaleatingdisorders.org .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019