Mary Virginia "Ginger" Moreland Rosela, age 52, of Pasadena, formerly of St. Leonard and Lothian, passed away on Saturday, May 23, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Annapolis. Ginger's love of her family and many friends have left us all in both shock and disbelief, as her genuine caring and giving nature leaves a void that cannot be filled. To lose someone you love so much will alter our lives forever. While many knew Ginger in recent years for her advocacy as a peer support specialist with the Maryland Coalition of Families, helping those dealing with substance use, she was much more than that. She was a lover of animals, involved with more than one horse rescue mission, served as the President of the Calvert County National Little League, volunteered with school programs when her children were young, and would show up at your door unannounced with balloons and goodies, just when you needed her the most. She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Paddy; and her daughter, Julianne Rosela. Ginger is survived by her husband, Antonio "Tony" Rosela; her children, Casey Brown of Prince Frederick, Amber Paddy of Millsboro, DE, Nicholas "Nick" Paddy of Harwood, and Allison Rosela of Chestertown; three grandchildren whom she adored, Summer, Dakota and Sophia, and soon to be grandchild, Marilyn; her mother, Charlotte Moreland (Jerry Thompson) of Easton; her father and stepmother, Ronald and Stephanie Moreland of Vero Beach, FL; and her brother, Jeff (Lezlie) Moreland of Harwood. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 1:00 pm at the Woodfield Cemetery in Galesville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ginger's name may be made to any of these three: Mid-Shore Community Foundation (Mariah's Mission), 102 Dover St., Easton, MD 21601, The Daniel Carl Torsch Foundation, Inc., 2401 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093, or Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates, 6608 Freedom Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 28, 2020.