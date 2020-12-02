Gladiola Savage, a career educator and twenty-seven-year resident of Severna Park, passed away in her home on Wednesday, November 25 after a short illness. Ms. Savage was born in Danville, VA on July 9, 1940, the daughter of Benjamin and Essie Walton Hairston. She attended primary and secondary schools in Danville, VA before enrolling at Virginia State College (now University) in Petersburg, VA, where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. Ms. Savage began her teaching career in 1962 in Baltimore public schools. She later transferred to Anne Arundel County public schools, where she progressed from classroom instruction to the role of administrator. In all, Ms. Savage served as principal or vice-principal at Southgate, Fort Smallwood, Ridgeway and High Point elementary schools, retiring with fifty-two years of exemplary service in the state of Maryland school system. Ms. Savage was a member of Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church where she served in church leadership as chair of the Finance committee. She also served a term as chair of Staff Pastor Relations Committee (SPRC). In addition, she served as an Asbury Church Assistance Network (ACAN) volunteer where she supported thousands of families in Severna Park and neighboring communities in obtaining food and financial assistance. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling. She is remembered by family members as an elegant dresser, a wonderful host of family gatherings and a great baker and cook. Ms. Savage was predeceased by her longtime partner William Smith; two older sisters, Essie Hairston Casey and Mary Hairston McManus; and a niece, Lisa Casey. Survivors include her two nephews, Philip (Sherrye) and Kenneth McManus; two nieces Stephanie Anderson and Chandra Casey, two grand-nephews, Michael Xavier and David Alan McManus; best friend Sandy Parker; and numerous friends from her work and faith communities. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1-4pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10-11am at Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, 429 Asbury Dr, Severna Park, MD 21146. The funeral service and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Heartland Hospice, 7001 Johnnycake Road, Suite 204, Windsor Mill, MD, 21244, Check or money order, Attn: Heartland Hospice.



