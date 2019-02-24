Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Blackwood. View Sign

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Gladys M. Blackwood passed away peacefully at her home in Annapolis, MD. She was a previous resident of Cortez, CO. Gladys was born on April 30, 1923, in Seattle, Washington to the late John and Carrie Diddia. She worked during World War II in a clerical position at Boeing in Seattle and as a payroll administrator at the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. She was also a realtor in Seattle, WA. Gladys loved to play golf and belonged to the Cortez Golf Club. She also enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Harold Blackwood, and previous husbands Hal Bartlett, Harold Devine; her sisters, Pauline, Dorothy, Ruth, and Carole. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Beverly Rambo of Annapolis; stepchildren, Donna Fueston and Dennis (Denise) Bartlett; grandchildren, Meghan Rambo of Annapolis and Lynne (Tim) Faulkner of Hawaii, Brendan, Grant and Paul Bartlett of Virginia; Great-grandchildren, Austin, Nicholas and Jack Faulkner of Hawaii, and Rex and Ray Flanagan of Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. Interment service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

