Gladys Carey Thew age 89, of Severna Park, MD passed away to be with the lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Gladys was born to James and Edna Carey in Duchesne Utah and was raised on the family homestead in Fruitland, Utah without electricity or running water. The homestead was farmed with horses which led to a lifelong passion for wild horses. Having lived in Japan for 3 years she developed a love for oriental antiques and flower arrangements. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed gardening, the beach and church activities. A resident of Severna Park for 46 years she was a homemaker and real estate agent. Gladys was an active church member of St. Martin's in-the-Field where she was a tireless volunteer in numerous church activities until she moved to Wilmington, DE in 2014. Gladys was predeceased by her husband Robert Thew, her siblings Glen Carey, James Leon Carey, Max Carey, June Carey and son-in-law Paul Tindilia. She will be missed greatly by her sister Marilyn McElroy, her children Sharon Colemen, Diane Tindilia, Greg (Kate) Thew, Jamie (Kym) Thew her 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. Contributions to honor her life can be made to Backpack Buddies at St. Martins in-the Field who deliver weekend food to students in need.



