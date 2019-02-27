Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Glenn Anthony Genovese, 26, of Lothian, MD, passed away on February 24, 2019. Born on March 31, 1992 to Anthony and Janet Genovese of Lothian, MD, Glenn graduated from Southern High School and worked as a carpenter and painter. He was interested in horticulture and enjoyed gardening. A gentle man, he had a fondness for all animals. He also enjoyed the finer things in life including foods and how he dressed and carried himself. He was charismatic and kind; He found friends where ever he went. In addition to his parents, Glenn is survived by two brothers, Brendan Genovese of Lothian, MD and Samuel Genovese of Annapolis, MD and the love of his life, Jennifer Thomas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Skippy Genovese and Thomas and Patricia Quigley, and his aunt, Mary Genovese-Hutcheson.Friends and family are invited to celebrate Glenn's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 101 Owensville Road, West River, MD on Saturday, March 2 at 11 am. Burial will be private.

Glenn Anthony Genovese, 26, of Lothian, MD, passed away on February 24, 2019. Born on March 31, 1992 to Anthony and Janet Genovese of Lothian, MD, Glenn graduated from Southern High School and worked as a carpenter and painter. He was interested in horticulture and enjoyed gardening. A gentle man, he had a fondness for all animals. He also enjoyed the finer things in life including foods and how he dressed and carried himself. He was charismatic and kind; He found friends where ever he went. In addition to his parents, Glenn is survived by two brothers, Brendan Genovese of Lothian, MD and Samuel Genovese of Annapolis, MD and the love of his life, Jennifer Thomas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Skippy Genovese and Thomas and Patricia Quigley, and his aunt, Mary Genovese-Hutcheson.Friends and family are invited to celebrate Glenn's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 101 Owensville Road, West River, MD on Saturday, March 2 at 11 am. Burial will be private. Funeral Home George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

410-956-4488 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close