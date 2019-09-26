Gloria Jean Williams Cunningham, "Glory,"78, a resident of Crownsville, MD for over 50 years (formerly of Gambrills), died September 24, 2019 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center of natural causes. Born July 8, 1941 in North Beach, MD to Stanley and Sarah Williams. Glory was active in the family business Cunningham Sand and Gravel, Crofton, MD, from 1972-2013. She was also involved in running several other businesses for many years. Glory was well known for being very devoted to her family. She was a longtime member of the Gambrills Athletic Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Cunningham whom she married in 1960 and a brother Melvin Williams. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Fourcade (James), and Joy Faithful (Michael). Siblings, Richard Williams (Arlene), Ray Williams (Phyliss), Clint Williams (Nan), Dave Williams, Doug Williams (Nancy) and Sylvia McLaughlin (John). Dear grandmother of Christina Smart, Amanda Majstorovic, Steven Majstorovic and Justin Faithful, great-grandmother of Gemma Yates, Jason Tripp Overstreet and Louis Faithful. Cherished aunt of Joshua King, nine nieces and four nephews, and a great-nephew Eli King. Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11am. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Annapolis, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019