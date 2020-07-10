1/
Gloria Fitzhugh
1946 - 2020
Gloria G. Fitzhugh, 74, a 41-year resident of Churchton, and previously of Woodstock, Virginia passed away at her home on July 5, 2020. Gloria was born on January 24, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Maxine Virginia Gill and Charles Luther, Gill Sr. She was a graduate of Central High School and the Capital City School of Nursing in Washington, DC. Gloria devoted her life to nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 43 years at Prince Georges Hospital Center. She was an avid fisherman and was one of a few females in her fly fishing club. She went on multiple fishing trips to Belize and on one such trip she was the lone person to catch a 130lb Tarpon. She also loved to golf. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald B. Fitzhugh, Jr.; one son, Donald W. Fitzhugh and his wife Kathleen of Huntingtown, MD; her siblings, Suzanne Levine, and Charles L. "Punky" Gill Jr.; and one grandson, Hayden P. Fitzhugh. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Harry J. and Robin Gill. All services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D. Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
