Gloria Grace Mosberg, 94, a longtime resident of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Canton, Georgia, where she lived for the last two years. Gloria was born and raised in Baltimore and was the youngest of four children of the late Wilbur and Mary Walters. She married Robert L. Mosberg Sr. in 1946, and they moved to Glen Burnie where they raised 5 children. She was a part-time Avon Lady in her community for several years. Gloria worked for Schrafft's Colony 7 in Laurel for over 20 years, first as hostess, then as Manager of Group Sales for the majority of her career. She retired in 1990 to enjoy traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. Gloria also enjoyed flower crafts, gardening, and baking. She was a member of the Church of the Crucifixion in Glen Burnie. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her brother Clifford Walters, her sister Phyllis Finch, and her sister Beverly Lucke. She is survived by her son, Robert Mosberg Jr. of Englewood, FL, and her daughters Barbara Forcey of Glen Burnie, Janice Rindone of Canton, GA, Nancy Eyler of Aiken, SC, and Karen Bailey of Lothian, MD, as well as their spouses. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Robert Mosberg III, Jennifer Grubb, Christopher Gray, Jonathan Gray, Theresa Rindone Norton, Stephen Rindone, Daniel Eyler, Michael Eyler, Matthew Eyler, Corinne Bailey, and Jeffrey Bailey, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future in Glen Burnie, followed by interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. Donations in her name can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital's Immunobiology Lab under the direction of Dr. Denise Faustman, whose team is working diligently on a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, a disease that affected several of Gloria's close family members. MGH Immunobiology Laboratory Attn: Dr. Denise Faustman Massachusetts General Hospital-East Building 149, 13th Street, CNY-3601 Charlestown, MA 02129



