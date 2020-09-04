Gloria Johnson

Gloria Marie Johnson, age 91, passed away on August 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband, of 64 years, Otho Johnson Jr.; four children, Tony Johnson, Sharon Johnson-Henry, Cassandra Johnson, and Veronica Johnson-Hyman; two grandchildren, Benjamin Henry III and Terrin Hyman. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Dr. The public viewing is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; followed by funeral at 12 p.m., which can be viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2897890676
.