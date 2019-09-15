Gloria DiZebba Kendall, 89, a resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Stuart, FL, earned her wings and went to heaven peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 6, 2019, following complications stemming from a stroke and cancer. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Gemma and Fioravante DiZebba. Gloria enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing and many pleasant times on the Chesapeake Bay with her family on their boat. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Geaton, Michael, and Rita DiZebba, Elizabeth Latini, and Marie Earnshaw. Gloria is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, Stanley Robert Kendall; two loving children, Ann Louise Kendall of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Steven Robert Kendall of Annapolis, MD; and a sister, Gilda Rapson of Hillcrest Heights, MD. A service will be held at a Holy Family Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Saturday, October 5 at 11 am. Condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019