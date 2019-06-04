On June 1, 2019, Gloria Norma Ross, 82, of Glen Burnie, passed away at North Arundel Health & Rehabilitation. Gloria was born in Baltimore, on January 21, 1937, to the late Julia and Henry Schaefer. She worked as a secretary for North Glen Elementary School and she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching classic movies, and cheering on the Orioles.Gloria was predeceased by her devoted husband of 61 years, Lewis H. Ross. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Deborah A. Heath (Charles) and Sandra L. Fisher (Wayne); her cherished grandchildren, Craig M. Meise, Kris F. Heath, Jeffrey A. Meise, Lauren R. Heath, Christina D. Meyers, and Julie A. Meyers; her six loving great-grandchildren; and her dear sister, Betty Ann Downey.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Wedensday, June 5th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 6th, at 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. To offer condolences to the Ross family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019