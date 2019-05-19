Gloria Ann Turner, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Tucson Arizona. She was born 88 years ago in Milwaukee, WI. Gloria married Arthur Cloutier and raised their family in the community of Bayberry, Severna Park, MD. She is survived by her daughters, Renee Cloutier, Linda Schoonmaker, Denise DeHaven, and her son, Paul Cloutier. Gloria also leaves 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, special brother-in-law's, sister in-laws, many nieces, nephews, and friends. A service was held on May 21, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 19 to June 1, 2019