Gordon Monroe Schultz Jr., 75, of Glen Burnie, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born in Baltimore to the late Dorothy May Schultz (nee Smith) and Gordon Monroe Schultz Sr. He served in the Air Force as a video photographer and retired from the Department of Natural Resources after many years. He loved his wife and grandson and gave his family everything that they could possibly want or need. He had a deep passion for horse racing and traveled all over the country visiting different horse tracks. He also enjoyed traveling to national monuments and parks. Gordon was a talented carpenter and builder at his Glen Burnie home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Carolyn Mae, whom he met in elementary school; and his dear brother. Gordon is survived by his loving stepson, Larry Jay Hopkins; and cherished grandson, Jay Warren Hopkins. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, on Sunday, Nov. 29th, from 2-4 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday, 11 AM, at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the following: Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund, PO Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or visit www.pdjf.org
; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.stjude.org
; Salvation Army by visiting www.salvationarmyusa.org
; Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202; or Disabled Veterans National Fund by visiting www.dvnf.org
. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com