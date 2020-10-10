1/1
Gordon Paul Hook
1926 - 2020
Gordon Paul Hook, 94, of Millersville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home. Gordon was born on January 26, 1926, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Robert G. Hook and Myrtle I. (Holmes) Hook. He was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. In his younger days, he was a truck driver. He then went on to own and operate Community Grove Used Cars and Gordon's Tavern, both in Pasadena, working with his late wife of 68 years, Nina Anne, by his side. He was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed working on cars and liked to travel with his wife and friends. In addition to his parents, Gordon was predeceased by his devoted wife, Nina Anne Hook, their loving son, Gordon P. Hook, Jr., his three brothers, Holmes, Robert, & William Hook, and his five sisters, Myrtle Dittmar, LaVerne Knight, Mary Ellen Wright, Helen Wade, and Thelma Johnson. Gordon is survived by beloved daughter, Nina Davis; his dear sister, Joan Corcoran; his cherished grandchildren, Tiffany Pearce, Courtney Nagovitsyn, Samantha Davis, Dallas Hook, and Colton Davis; and his loving great-grandchildren, Preston & Brennan Pearce, Landon & Selena Ryans, Adeline Davis, and numerous nieces & nephews. A graveside service was held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie. To offer condolences to the Hook family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
