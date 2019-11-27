Grace Mary Bisson (nee Schweer) 86, of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late John B. Bisson, Sr., loving mother of John (Trish), Diane (William) and Jeannette (Neil); cherished grandmother of Kathleen, Michael, Bridget, Colleen, Manuel, Mia, and Fiona. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Isabel Schweer. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 29, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243 or online at: www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/. Tributes and condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019