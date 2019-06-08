Grace E. Owen, 81, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 60 years died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home after a five year struggle with cancer. Born on April 6, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles and Estelle Beatty, Grace worked for the State of Maryland Forest and Parks from 1956 to 1960. Most of her working career was spent at the U.S. Naval Academy where she was an office manager from 1968 until retiring in 1998. She worked part time for the Anne Arundel County School System from 1998 to 2001. Grace was a member of Weems Creek Baptist Church in Annapolis and she enjoyed knitting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James R. Owen, Jr. who died in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Douglas and Charles Owen, both of Annapolis, MD; her sisters, Iris Rodgers of Deale, MD, Patsy Pate of Arkansas and Eunice Swinburn of Virginia and her grandsons, Nicholas and Michael Owen. Friends are invited to celebrate Grace's life on Friday, June 14 from 12 noon until her funeral service begins at 1 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 7500 Greenway Center Dr., Ste. 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 8, 2019