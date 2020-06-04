Grace Salem Shapiro passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born to the late David and Rachel Salem on June 19, 1928. She is predeceased by her husband George Shapiro and her sister Phyllis Rosati. Grace is survived by her sons Paul and Bob, their spouses Roberta and Margo, and her three grandchildren Greg, Shoshana, and Marisol. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Teri Lawrence and many cousins in the Shapiro, Salem, Goldstein and Rosati families. She also leaves behind many good friends from her years in Annapolis Roads. She will miss seeing her friends at Ginger Cove, where she lived for the last 5 years. Grace grew up in New York City, graduated from Julia Richman High School, which was a public, all-female school, and attended Brooklyn College where she met her husband. They moved to Baltimore when he was in graduate school. They spent a few weeks in Boston one summer, where they did a little sailing at the Community Boat Club, and then spent the rest of the summer in a remote village near Annapolis, Nova Scotia. They moved to Annapolis, MD in 1963, where they raised their family. Grace had the opportunity to travel extensively - to more continents than her children and grandchildren - especially enjoying trips to Norway with Paul and his family and to the American Southwest with Bob, as well as trips with her husband and later on her own to China, Alaska, Europe and South America. She worked in the Maryland State Legislature and the US Congress and enjoyed volunteering, especially teaching Quit Smoking classes at the YWCA. A lifelong relaxed sportswoman, Grace enjoyed badminton and swimming. She loved playing Scrabble and remained active with a local Scrabble club until a few years ago. She loved her reading group, and was active in the Annapolis Roads Garden Club for years. She tolerated sailing and was incredibly supportive of the sailing habits of George, Paul and Bob. Her last sailing trip was a week in Maine about 15 years ago, and for the first time she didn't get seasick. Arrangements are being handled by Hardesty Funeral Home in Annapolis. She will be laid to rest with her husband George at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery; internment will be private. A video service and memorial will be held in the coming days. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com. Contributions can be made to PBS or your local PBS station.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.