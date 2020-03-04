Grace Margaret Storm, 95, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born July 25, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Robert and Martha Davis.Grace was a devoted homemaker, she loved to cook and sew, but most of all she loved her being with family. Grace is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Harry E. Storm and her 6 siblings. She is survived by her son Charles (Jacklyn) Storm Sr., her daughter, Paula (Linton) Pumphrey, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. For more information please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020