Grady E. McDowell Sr. died peacefully in his Millersville, MD home on July 10, 2019. He was 85. He was born in Greenwood, LA the son of the late Thomas and Mary McDowell. Following graduation from Southern University he joined the U.S. Army on November 23, 1956. He served in Viet Nam with the 1st Cavalry Division and was awarded the Legion of Merit upon his retirement in December of 1976. He enjoyed gardening and was proud of his service to his country. He is survived by his wife, Mattie McDowell; two sons, Earl and Marty McDowell; a daughter-in-law; and four grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church, 1239 Murray Rd, Odenton, MD 21113, where relatives and friends may call one-hour prior. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 18, 2019