Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 Obituary

Gregory A. Field, 71, of Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, November 1 surrounded by loving family. Born May 2, 1948 in Lander, WY to Captain F.E. and Margaret Jane Field, Greg proudly maintained lifelong roots in Wyoming and Annapolis. An Annapolis High alumnus, he continued his education at Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating with an Industrial Management degree in 1970. He afterward settled in Annapolis with his first wife, Mary Pricer Field, raising three children and working as Project Manager with S & R Associates, Inc., then later Corning Construction Corp. In 1999 Greg married the love of his life, Karen Garber Field, a widow with two college-bound boys. The two lived in Frederick, MD until returning to Annapolis in 2006. Greg most recently worked as Project Manager with Gate One Builders. Lovingly remembered as a man of unwavering integrity and honor, Greg always put his family and friends first. He never held a grudge, always being quick to forgive and forget. When his wife or any of his five beloved children came to him in times of worry, his motto was, "turn it over to the Lord." A man of great faith and humility, he was known for his quiet courage and a calm, gentle demeanor. Sometimes underestimated on account of his natural modesty, Greg always proved by example that he was an admirable man of true grit and kindness. Family and friends alike simply loved and adored this "sweet man." All his life, Greg passionately enjoyed the outdoors, most especially sailing and fly fishing, and was an avid Formula 1 fan. He instilled a deep respect and appreciation for Mother Nature in all his children, and some of their favorite memories include cross-country family trips to National Parks, historical towns and landmarks. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Ed, and his mother, Peggy. He is survived by his wife Karen Garber Field of Annapolis, MD, brother Chris Field of McLean, VA, sister Sheridan (Dick) Kalletta of Colorado Springs, CO, his children Lindsey (Rob) Frazer of Landenberg, PA, Jeffrey (Katie) Field of Springfield, PA, Casey Field of Ypsilanti, MI, Ted (Rachel) Garber of Leesburg, VA, and Kennedy (Samantha) Garber of Bel Air, MD, along with nine grandchildren and a host of extended family members and long time friends across the country. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16 at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis Maryland. Expressions of condolence may be sent to

