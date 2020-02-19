Gregory "Greg" Turpin, 46, of Linthicum, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Greg was born on September 16, 1973, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Jesse Lee Turpin and Mary Christine Turpin (nee Moxley) also of Linthicum, Maryland. He was a 1992 graduate of North County High School and worked in the fire restoration trade for his entire career. Greg will be remembered most for his outgoing personality, love for his family and animals, and his willingness to help anyone in need. Greg is survived by both Jesse and Mary Turpin; his loving siblings, brother Steve Ridings and wife Angela, brother Johnny Ridings and wife Jeanenne, sister Mary Beth Ridgely and husband Ron, brother Jimmy Turpin and wife Christian; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Friday, February 21st, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg's name may be made to the BARCS at www.barcs.org. To offer condolences to the Turpin family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020