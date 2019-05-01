Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Swartz. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel 312 South Talbot St. St Michaels , MD 21663 (410)-745-8888 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel 312 South Talbot St. St Michaels , MD 21663 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel 312 South Talbot St. St Michaels , MD 21663 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory E. Swartz of Oxford passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 42.He was born on May 5, 1976 in Annapolis, Maryland the son of Phyllis White Dominick of Myrtle Beach, SC, and the late Thomas L. Swartz, Sr.Gregory grew up in Annapolis and later graduated from Broad Neck High School with the class of 1994. After his graduation, he moved to the Eastern Shore to work construction with his brother Thomas. He later opened his own construction and contracting business working as a Carpentry Contractor specializing in building and renovating custom homes.Gregory loved the outdoors, spending his free time boating, fishing and hunting. He was an avid Orioles and Redskins fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, cousins and friends.He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Dominick and her husband, Tony, of Myrtle Beach, SC, a brother, Thomas L. Swartz, Jr., of Easton, and a sister Marie L. Swartz of Annapolis, two step sisters, Lori R. Dominick of Greenbelt, MD, and Kimberly M. Dominick of Cambridge, MD, and one step brother, Anthony Dominick, III of Baltimore. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas L. Swartz, Sr. in 1991A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Framptom Funeral Home – Ostrowski Chapel, 312 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00. The Rev. Dr. Bill Glass will officiate, and all are welcome.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Eastern Shore, 1315 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804 or at .

Gregory E. Swartz of Oxford passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 42.He was born on May 5, 1976 in Annapolis, Maryland the son of Phyllis White Dominick of Myrtle Beach, SC, and the late Thomas L. Swartz, Sr.Gregory grew up in Annapolis and later graduated from Broad Neck High School with the class of 1994. After his graduation, he moved to the Eastern Shore to work construction with his brother Thomas. He later opened his own construction and contracting business working as a Carpentry Contractor specializing in building and renovating custom homes.Gregory loved the outdoors, spending his free time boating, fishing and hunting. He was an avid Orioles and Redskins fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, cousins and friends.He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Dominick and her husband, Tony, of Myrtle Beach, SC, a brother, Thomas L. Swartz, Jr., of Easton, and a sister Marie L. Swartz of Annapolis, two step sisters, Lori R. Dominick of Greenbelt, MD, and Kimberly M. Dominick of Cambridge, MD, and one step brother, Anthony Dominick, III of Baltimore. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas L. Swartz, Sr. in 1991A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Framptom Funeral Home – Ostrowski Chapel, 312 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00. The Rev. Dr. Bill Glass will officiate, and all are welcome.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Eastern Shore, 1315 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804 or at . Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.