Griffin Walter (2004 - 2019)
Obituary
Griffin C. Walter, 15, a lifelong resident of Lothian, MD, died on Sunday, September 29 due to injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident. Born on June 3, 2004 in Annapolis, MD to Steve and Maria Walter, Griffin was a tenth grader at Southern Senior High School in Harwood, MD. He enjoyed video games, riding dirt bikes, hunting, shooting guns, karate and boxing. He was a Senior Red Belt at East Coast Martial Arts in Edgewater, MD. In addition to his parents, Griffin is survived by his siblings, Nicholas Sieh and Isabel and Sophie Walter all of Lothian; his grandparents, Joseph and Maria Walter of Lothian, Lillian Kinser of Edgewater and Donald and Loretta Sieh of San Antonio, TX and his aunts and uncles, Wilseydee Walter and John and Michelle Sieh. Griffin was preceded in death by his older brother, Steven Jacob Walter ; his uncle, Ronnie Walter and his grandfather, Glenn Kinser. Friends are invited to celebrate Griffin's life on Thursday, October 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where his funeral service will be held on Friday October 4 at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. James' Parish Cemetery in Lothian, MD. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
