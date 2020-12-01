1/1
Halsey Lee Tribble
Halsey Lee Tribble of Severna Park, MD passed peacefully on the morning of November 21, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1930 in Missouri. Halsey married the love of his life, Wanita Irene Nash on August 19, 1950. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He received an Electrical Engineering degree at the University of Texas and moved to the Baltimore area where he worked for Westinghouse and then Varian Associates until retiring in 1995. Halsey learned to fly a small aircraft in 1968 and flew along the east coast. He and Wanita explored the U.S., Canada & Mexico by motorcycle and RV. Additionally, they travelled the globe to more than a dozen countries! In retirement he joined Annapolis Woodworkers where he created wooden bowls, some of which were juried in local exhibits. Halsey is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Wanita; son Chris Tribble; daughter Kim Sapkota and her two children, David and Heidi; son Kurt Tribble and his three children, Roy, Benet and Molly; and daughter Kariann Zentz and her three children, Austin, Tyler and Victoria. Halsey's remains will be placed in a columbarium at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
