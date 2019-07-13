Hansel Clyde Andrew Simmons ("Pop") was born on June 29, 1943 in Montgomery County, Maryland, to the late Mr. Webster T.D. Simmons and Niece Bell Poole. Hansel was called home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 76. Hansel proudly retired as a member of the Teamsters Union Local 311 as a Loader Operator for 43 years at P. Flanigan and Sons Inc. Hansel enjoyed classic cars, playing poker, hunting, 1950's music, NASCAR, watching golf, westerns, and most of all family. Hansel was preceded in death by his wife Lois Simmons. He is survived by his brother Pete (his wife Linda), three daughters (Lois, Lora, and Linda), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed. A few of Pop's favorite quotes were: "only ugly men get pretty woman"; "Let's Ride"; "A man is only as good as his word"; and "I only have to do two things in life and that's pay taxes and die". There will be a grave side service held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Visit Simplicitycfs.com to express online condolences for Hansel
Published in The Capital Gazette from July 13 to July 17, 2019