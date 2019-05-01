Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlow Miner Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harlow J. Miner, Jr., 88, passed away on April 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 15, 1931 to Harlow and Helen Miner. He was raised in Gregory, SD and had since lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Philadelphia, PA, and Lee Summit, MO before settling in Severna Park. He attended Gregory High School in South Dakota, then went on to South Dakota State College where he received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as an engineer at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 41 years, starting as an Engineer in Training and finishing his career as an Advisory Engineer. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as well as the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. In 1999 he was recognized by the South Dakota State University as a Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering Distinguished Engineer. Harlow enjoyed traveling, genealogy, as well as adult education.Harlow is survived by his children, Steven Mark Miner (Cathy) of Severna Park, Cheryl Leslie Miner of Severna Park, and Harlow J. Miner III (Trisha) of Orlando FL; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carol Ardis Miner, and his son James Gregory Miner.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Interment is to follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Severna Park United Methodist Church Memorial Garden, 731 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD, 21146.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019

