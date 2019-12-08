Harold Lockard Burns, age 80, a loving husband, father, and grandfather died suddenly Dec 1st, 2019 in Cape Coral, Fla. He was born in Muncy, Pa. He was a long-time resident of Cape Coral, Fla. and former resident of Millersville, MD. Harold was employed and retired from PEPCO as a Relay Test Foreman. Harold's hobbies included hunting and bowling. Harold was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. He is survived by his three children, Pamela, Wendy, Keith, and his wife Michelle. Also survived by six grandchildren and two sisters. Friends may visit on December 10th, 2019 from 6p-8p at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, Md 21054. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 11am in the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersville, Md 21108. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019