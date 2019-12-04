Dr. Harold Douglas (Doug) Ladouceur was a resident of Severn, MD since 1982. He died suddenly of heart failure on November 27, 2019. He was 72 years old. Doug was born on July 16, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY. In June 1965, he graduated from Franklin Academy. In May 1971, he received a B.A. degree from SUNY Binghamton with a specialization in both chemistry and physics. He began his graduate studies in chemical physics in September 1972 at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. He earned the degree of Doctorate of Philosophy in December 1978. After graduation, Doug was employed by the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC. He was a research chemist in the Molecular Dynamics Section of the Chemistry Division. He was employed there as a post-doctoral fellow for two years and then as a full-time employee for an additional 37 years. During that time, he had an extensive number of professional papers published as well as numerous scientific presentations. Doug was the son of Harold J. Ladouceur (deceased) and Julienne M. Ladouceur of Vero Beach, FL. His father was a survivor of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Doug is survived by his three children who all reside in Vero Beach, FL: Brian Joseph Ladouceur, Nicole Alexandra Ladouceur, and Steven Harley Ladouceur. He is also survived by his cherished granddaughter, Zoey Skye Ladouceur, and her mother, Theresa Locantore. Doug is also survived by his brother David Ladouceur, his sister-in-law, Barbara Ladouceur, and their two children, Steven Ladouceur and Katherine Ladouceur. He is also survived by his former wife, Cyn L, of Vero Beach, FL. Doug was an avid reader and collector of books in a wide variety of disciplines and several different languages. He enjoyed traveling and his favorite destination was Paris. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 8:30 am to 9:45 am, friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 1411 Annapolis Rd., Route 175 E, Odenton, MD. Immediately following this, a mass of Christian faith will be held at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 2815 Jessup Road, Jessup, MD at 10:30 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019