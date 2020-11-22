1/1
Harold Frisch
Harold P. Frisch, age 82 of Annapolis, MD went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020. Harold was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed life to the fullest each and every day in his own "Harry" way. Harry was born and raised in the Bronx to Harold and Anna (Gudausky) Frisch and was nephew to Baseball's Hall of Fame Great, Frankie Frisch. For full obituary please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/annapolis-md/harold-frisch-9904257 In addition to Harry's parents and uncles, he was preceded in death by his sister Francine Gross. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his three children, Dr. Harold Michael Frisch and his wife, Susan; Francis Alexander Frisch and his wife, Janet; and Virginia Frisch McElroy and her husband, Alex. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Mary Kate, Hannah, Mitchell, and Caroline (children of Michael and Susan), Sarah, Catherine, William, Charlotte, and Thomas (children of Alex and Janet) and Alex, Michael, Anna, James, and Matthew (children of Virginia and Alex). A funeral mass will be held at Saint John Neumann Mission Church, located at 620 North Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD, 21401, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9am , which will be live streamed on the St. Mary's website at https://www.stmarysannapolis.org/about-church/coronavirus-information/st-marys-live-stream-masses. He will be buried in his hometown at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Athletic Department, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
09:00 AM
live streamed
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Saint John Neumann Mission Church
