Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Klakring. View Sign

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Harold Emerson Klakring passed away peacefully at the age of 91. A loving husband and father of three, born in Annapolis, MD on June 10, 1927, Harold served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Harold's life encompassed a 72-year marriage to Edna Klakring, and raised two sons, Kevin and Mike, and one daughter, Dana. Harold garnered an enthusiasm for motorcycles and airplanes through the years, as well as caring affection to all things involving nature and animals alike. Harold's true passion was with music, where he could often be heard playing the zither for family, friends and numerous local establishments throughout the course of his life. He was known for his infectious storytelling and a true compassion to all those close to him. Harold was preceded in death by his son, Kevin and his parents Alfred and Mary Klakring. He is survived by his beloved wife Edna; his two children, Michael Klakring (Doria) and Dana Ford (David), 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close