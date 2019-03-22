Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Olsen Jr.. View Sign

Harold B. Olsen, Jr., of Easton, died at Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was 86 years old. Born on Staten Island, NY, April 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Harold B. Olsen, Sr. and Gladys Ellison Olsen. He was also pre-deceased by his brothers, Donald E. and Richard E. Olsen. After graduating from Staten Island's Port Richmond High School in 1950, Mr. Olsen attended Union College in Schenectady, NY where he was an English major, president of the Sigma Phi fraternity and a member of the varsity tennis team. After college, he served in the United States Army in Germany from 1954 until 1956. Following his release from active duty, Mr. Olsen was employed, respectively, by Union Carbide, Carrier Corporation and International Nickel. In 1962, he began a 32-year career in Corporate Communications with Mobil Oil, first in New York, NY and then in Fairfax, VA, when the company re-located its headquarters. He retired in 1994.A resident of Easton since June 2002, Mr. Olsen enjoyed gardening, boating, and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.Mr. Olsen is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, the former Janet M. Cronk; his daughter, Karen Olsen Pugliese and her husband Jack of New Canaan, CT; his son, David Olsen and his wife Jennifer of Clifton Park, NY, and his daughter Susan Olsen Linthicum and her husband Bill of Severna Park, MD. He was also a proud and loving Papa to his eight grandchildren: Emily and Jack Pugliese, Ryan, Sam and Sarah Olsen, and Anna, Billy and Abby Linthicum.A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 10-11:30am at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD. Burial will be private.Memorial donations may be made to Union College, Office of College Relations -- Abbe Hall, 807 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308

