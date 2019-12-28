Harry J. Brezler, Sr., 66, passed away on Dec 18th at the Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy, PA. Born on March 6, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, to Thomas and Virginia Brezler, Harry grew up in Glen Burnie, MD, and spent twenty plus years in Hudson, FL, before retiring and moving to East Berlin, PA, in 2018. Harry is survived by wife, Donna; sons Harry Brezler, Jr., (Renata) and Jacob Brezler; grandsons Robert Butler, Loghan Brezler, and Wyatt Brezler. He is also survived by two brothers, Gary and Thomas Brezler, and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased his parents, his brother Paul Brezler, and his sister Linda Brezler. A memorial service honoring Harry will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019