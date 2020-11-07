"Big" Harry E. Stello, Jr. (take the BIG however you like) made his last wildly inappropriate and flirtatious comment (probably to a waitress) on March 3, 2020. Harry was born on April 5, 1947 in Washington, DC to Janet and Harry Stello, Sr. and passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, and due to natural causes in his home on March 4, 2020. Harry graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965 and immediately enlisted in the US Navy where he served as a Sea Bee in Hue, Vietnam. He then served in the Naval reserves until April 8, 1970. He learned to scuba dive while stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Not one to travel too far from home, he was known to scuba in exotic locations like the Chesapeake Bay. Although he had a less than average life span, Harry led an above average life. Self-dubbed the "black sheep of the family", Harry relished his bad boy reputation. He held a variety of jobs including a mainframe operator at C&P Telephone company, a teacher of small engine repair for Baltimore City and PG County public schools, a school bus driver, and a charter bus driver. While each of those occupations had their own benefits, he spent most of his life working alongside his father at Maryland Cycle and Equipment Company in College Park. It was this job that held the fondest memories and gave him much to complain about throughout his entire life. Harry was a fighter having been diagnosed with Leukemia in 1992 (likely the result of Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam) and was the only survivor from his clinical trials at the UMD. After this experience, he never took work too seriously or life for granted. In his retirement, Harry camped often (being especially fond of Lake Anna in Virginia), told inappropriate jokes at every chance, tinkered in his garage daily, and collected all the "toys" he ever dreamed of owning. He had a life-long love affair with home grown tomatoes, seafood, deviled eggs, ice cream, and pecan pie. Known as a hot tempered pussy cat, Harry died recognizing that Doo-wop was the best musical genre, Thanksgiving was the best holiday, Clint Eastwood was the most badass man in town, and that hot rods and hot women were always a welcome distraction in life. Harry cherished his Wal-Mart trips, weekly guys night out at the Three Brothers in Laurel, and trips to the car show in Carlisle, PA. His only regrets were that he won't have the opportunity to find his "next ex-wife" while being surrounded by cute nurses in the old folks home and he won't be able to campaign for Trump 2020 on his Facebook page even though he thought elections were rigged, so he never bothered to vote. How he raised two liberals is a question that will continue to confound him even beyond death. Harry is survived by his most loved companions, Humphrey the yorkie and Foxy the chihuahua as well as his children Harry Stello III and Lori Perez. He is also survived by his ex-wives Susan Winingar aka "the baby momma" and Elva Stello. He leaves behind his older sister, Janet Menassa, and a variety of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family who are now taxed with embellishing his memory in the best ways they see fit. Cremation services have been conducted and the family is currently in search of an urn big enough to match his personality. As he was more spiritual than religious, a true Celebration of Life (complete with dancing and inappropriate jokes) will be announced via Facebook after COVID-19 is no long a threat to his final party! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter, to take your family camping for the weekend, or to give an extra big tip to your waitress.



